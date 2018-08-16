Third session of "UAE-Ukraine Joint Committee" begins in Kiev

The committee’s ministerial meeting will be held tomorrow, and the UAE’s delegation will be headed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while the Ukrainian delegation will be led by Igor Nasalyk, Minister of Energy and Coal Industry.

The preparatory meeting of the committee’s senior officials, which was held on Thursday, was headed by Mohammed Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Natalia Boyko, Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of the Ukraine.

The UAE delegation includes representatives of several ministries, government authorities and the private sector, which include the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the Ministry of Energy and Industry, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Economy, as well as the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Federal Transport Authority, the Federal Customs Authority, the General Authority for Sports, the UAE Space Agency, the Central Bank, the Department of Economic Development-Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development-Dubai, Masdar, Mubadala, and DP World.