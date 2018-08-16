AED861,000 in Eid gifts for 287 orphans in Ajman

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the foundation considers orphans with utmost priority to ease their difficult conditions and compensate them for losing those who can stand by them.

She made the statements during a ceremony held recently by the foundation at the Ajman Museum under the title, "An Orphan’s Smile," to honour donors from state institutions and local community.

Sheikha Azza thanked the foundation’s supporters for their important humanitarian contributions before Eid Al Adha, noting that their work is an incentive for the entire community to ease the suffering of the needy and orphans.