AED861,000 in Eid gifts for 287 orphans in Ajman

  • Thursday 16, August 2018 in 9:35 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: The Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation has distributed AED861,000 in Eidiyah money as well as coupons to buy Eid clothes among 287 orphans, in coordination with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.
Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the foundation considers orphans with utmost priority to ease their difficult conditions and compensate them for losing those who can stand by them.
 
She made the statements during a ceremony held recently by the foundation at the Ajman Museum under the title, "An Orphan’s Smile," to honour donors from state institutions and local community.
 
Sheikha Azza thanked the foundation’s supporters for their important humanitarian contributions before Eid Al Adha, noting that their work is an incentive for the entire community to ease the suffering of the needy and orphans.