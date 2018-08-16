Official UAE Hajj Mission explains housing plan for pilgrims

The mission stressed that the pilgrimage organisers must organise the flow of pilgrims, from the day of "Tarwiah" until their return to the UAE, as well as implement plans to facilitate their movement, ensure safety, and provide comfort and reassurance to the pilgrims while they perform their Hajj rituals. It also presented its alternative emergency plans. The mission revealed, to the pilgrimage organisers, the "Mashair Railway Bracelet," which will be distributed to the pilgrims while highlighting the importance of wearing the bracelet and not taking it off until their rituals are completed, as well as the constructive cooperation between the mission and the organisers, to meet the needs of the pilgrims. The mission distributed the bracelets to the organisers while highlighting several guidelines to ensure the safety of pilgrims, as well as how to avoid overcrowding, and regulating the entrances and exits of tents, which will guarantee the pilgrims’ happiness and safety while performing the rituals.