UAE Embassy distributes sacrificial meat in Lebanon

Sharjah24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Lebanon has overseen the distribution of sacrificial meat and Eid clothing provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
The move benefited Syrian displaced people and a number of Lebanese families across the country, in cooperation with Dar Al Fatwa in Lebanon, as part of the Emirati Sacrificial Meat and Eid Clothing Scheme - 1439.
The gesture is part of the Foundation's foreign aid for the underprivileged in brotherly and friendly countries.