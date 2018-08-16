UAE Embassy distributes sacrificial meat in Lebanon

  • Thursday 16, August 2018 in 6:06 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24 – WAM: The UAE Embassy in Lebanon has overseen the distribution of sacrificial meat and Eid clothing provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The move benefited Syrian displaced people and a number of Lebanese families across the country, in cooperation with Dar Al Fatwa in Lebanon, as part of the Emirati Sacrificial Meat and Eid Clothing Scheme - 1439.

The gesture is part of the Foundation's foreign aid for the underprivileged in brotherly and friendly countries.