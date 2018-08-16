Emirati pilgrims provided with full safety, all healthcare amenities: UAE ambassador to KSA

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Sheikh Shakhbout thanked the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for supporting the country's pilgrims since the start of the Hajj season.

Sheikh Shakhbout noted that he visited the UAE tents in Mena and Mount Arafat, to monitor their preparations for receiving Emirati pilgrims, expected to reach 6,228 Hajj this year.

Up to 271 tents have been allocated for them in Mena, as well as 70 in Arafat, he remarked.

"We appreciate the efforts made by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the Emirati Hajj mission to serve the country’s pilgrims, through coordinating with the Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia, to provide them with attention and care. We will support and are ready to provide Emirati pilgrims with excellent services," he further added.

Sheikh Shakhbout stated that the UAE Embassy advises the pilgrims to commit to the laws of Saudi Arabia and the conditions and directives of the country's Hajj mission, including showing the campaign's logo and their identification card, so the campaign can easily identify the pilgrims if they get lost or in cases of emergencies and overcrowding. He also advised the pilgrims to keep safe all important numbers and addresses, such as those of the official Hajj missions in Mecca and Medina, and the UAE General Consulate in Jeddah, as well as the websites of the UAE Embassy and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, he added.

He also affirmed that the mission will monitor the transportation of pilgrims through airports and the location of their accommodation in camps in Mena, Arafa and Muzdalefah until they complete their Hajj pilgrimage. He then called on relevant authorities to coordinate with each other and provide best guidance and cultural and health services, as well as maintain the cleanness of the camps and organise transportation for the pilgrims.

Sheikh Shakhbout thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, as well as Saudi ministers, security and armed forces officers and volunteers, for their efforts to facilitate the Hajj rituals.

"On behalf of the UAE’s leadership, I would like to thank Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and President of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca, for enabling pilgrims from around the world to perform the Hajj rituals, and for providing them with all comfort and support, along with the contributions of relevant government authorities," he said.

Muslims from around the world appreciate the care, welcome and services provided to them in Saudi Arabia, and they express their gratitude to the ministries and departments of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for their role in overcoming the pilgrims’ obstacles and facilitating the Hajj rituals, as well as for protecting everyone, he said in conclusion.