UAE Food Bank to receive Eid sacrifice donations

The move is part of the Food Bank’s continuous efforts to support needy people through charities and leading organisations in this field.

The UAE Food Bank will also distribute a wide range of food items, juices, milk and cold drinks on the 10th of Dul Hijja (Eid al-Adha Day) to workers as well as charities. The initiative will also target the groups of workers in distress through coordination with the Zakat and Sadakah Affairs Section of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities for the provision of a variety of food items during this period and in the future.

It will not only work on the ten days of Dhul Hijjah but will continue to receive and donate food shipments throughout Eid al-Adha holidays. In addition, the Bank will distribute cold juices to RTA drivers during the days of Eid.

The Food Bank team recently organised a campaign to distribute meals, water and cold juices to the workers under the slogan, 'Summer of Giving'. The campaign was part of the team’s efforts to provide food and drinks to the labor community that generate an atmosphere of happiness and enjoyment among them as the meals along with the cold drinks will create a refreshing summer for them and promote and spread the principle of charity and values of social responsibility.

The UAE Food Bank team distributed 1,000 meals in the workers' housing in Al Muhaisinah-2 area, in addition to distributing 500 meals in the housing of RTA workers in Al Warsan area with the active participation of a number of young volunteers as well as the daily donations that are offered by many companies, which are delivered to individuals in need and charities.