TRA organises workshops on safety, secure information societies

The campaign was implemented in cooperation with the National Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, at the TRA. It has been adopted as an innovative mean for raising public awareness in line with global information security standards and practices, to protect and support the ICT sector infrastructure in the UAE from online risks and hacks of individuals, and to build a safe and secure IT culture.

Mohammed Gheyath, Executive Director Information Security Regulatory at the TRA, said that the Authority seeks to use all available channels and platforms to communicate with the public and deliver its message of social responsibility.

"The UAE has been in the forefront of using social media to listen to people’s opinions and respond to their suggestions and comments, which lead to improving services and developing policies and methods of government work. In this context, the UAE has achieved remarkable progress in the United Nationals e-Participation Index, advancing from the 32nd rank in 2016 to the 17th in 2018, which reflects the general impression that the UAE is open to all new media platforms in communication with the society," he added.

The episodes have been broadcast regularly since the beginning of 2018.