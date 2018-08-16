UN official hails UAE and Saudi Arabia's relief efforts for thousands of Yemeni families

This came during the inauguration of the WFP campaign on Wednesday, in Al-Arish area in Aden, under the: "Food Baskets Distribution Project", which aims to reach all the liberated Yemeni governorates, in partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE's Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, and the Head of the Supreme Relief Committee of the legitimate Yemeni government, Jamal Balfakih, and a number of Yemeni officials.