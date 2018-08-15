UAE condemns Kabul explosion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed the country's vehement condemnation of these acts of terror, reaffirming the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, MoFAIC reiterated the UAE's solidarity and support to the Republic of Afghanistan in countering violence and extremism and called upon the international community to close ranks and uproot the evil of terrorism, which threatens international peace and stability.

The ministry extended the condolences of the UAE to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.