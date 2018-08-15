ERC conducts urgent rescue operations for flood-hit people in Sudan, India, Indonesia

The ERC’s rapid humanitarian and rescue response aims to ease the suffering of those affected by floods and earthquakes. The heavy rains in August in Sudan and India led to the deaths of many people, left thousands of families homeless, and seriously damaged public facilities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the ERC will coordinate with the Sudanese Red Crescent and relevant local authorities to distribute aid and basic supplies to those affected, including tents, shelter, equipment, food parcels and water pumps.

Al Falahi added that the ERC’s efforts in Kerala include providing basic supplies to affected families, in cooperation with the UAE Consulate in Kerala, as well as exploring their needs and identifying the best ways of providing aid, to help those affected by seasonal rains and floods that left 14,000 families homeless.

The ERC is currently seeking to access the shelter camps of the affected families, to meet their urgent needs, he further added.

In Lombok, Indonesia, the ERC conducted humanitarian operations to fulfil the needs of those affected by the earthquake that recently hit the province, which led to the deaths of 14 people and injured 105 more. The earthquake also destroyed many homes and 4,000 people were evacuated to safer areas, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Jakarta and the Indonesian Red Cross.

An ERC delegation on Wednesday travelled to Indonesia to provide humanitarian support to those affected.