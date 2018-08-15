UAE Youth Ambassadors visit young patients in Shanghai hospital

The delegation spoke to the young patients in the Chinese language and offered them gifts, toys and souvenirs that represent the UAE’s heritage, culture and history.

They took pictures with the hospital’s medical staff, who thanked Alqemzi, and the youth ambassadors for making the children happy.

The visit is part the programme's objectives and aims to promote social and cultural communication with the Chinese people and strengthen the ties between the youth of the UAE and China, as well as raise their capacities and qualify them to occupy prominent positions in key economic sectors.

Aimed to have young Emiratis prepared and ready to assume important positions of leadership in the country, the UAE Youth Ambassadors Programme was launched in 2012 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and foreign embassies in the UAE.