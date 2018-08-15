Ministry of Community Development distributes Eid clothes

Saeed Al Khateri, General Supervisor of the Centres at the Ministry, said that the distribution initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to support poor families, especially during special occasions, to promote social action and achieve community coherence, through developing integrated policies and providing innovative social services in a motivating working environment.

He also highlighted the ministry’s keenness to make the families happy by providing them with Eid clothes, in cooperation with the ERC while noting that the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to its national and community responsibilities and supporting family stability.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Haj Al Zarouny, Director of the ERC Branch in Dubai, said that the ERC’s branches around the country, as per the directives of the leadership, are supporting official authorities and private sector institutions in implementing humanitarian and charity initiatives during the Year of Zayed 2018, which are based on reinforcing community responsibility among all authorities and institutions, to benefit needy and underprivileged people in the local community.