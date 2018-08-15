UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Moza bint Ali Al Weri

While visiting the mourning majlis in Khawaneej in Dubai yesterday, Sheikh Saud expressed his condolences to Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and his brothers Ismail, Ahmed, Saddiq and Abdulatif on the death of their mother.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab United Bank, also presented their condolences, along with many Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and armed forces and police officers.