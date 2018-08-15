UAE condemns Westminster terror attack

Several pedestrians were injured after a car crashed into a barrier at the Houses of Parliament at high speed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the UAE "strongly condemns this terrorist act," reiterating its firm position and vehement denunciation of all forms of terrorism, extremism and intolerance.

It called on the international community to join forces to eliminate this dangerous malice, to dry up sources of terrorist funding and to confront countries and organisations supporting terrorism.

The ministry wished the injured a speedy recovery.