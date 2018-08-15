Abdullah bin Zayed issues Resolution forming MOFAIC Youth Council

The decision comes about the UAE vision to empower young individuals and provide them with exceptional opportunities for growth and development to lead the future.

According to the Resolution, the MOFAIC Youth Council's strategy will encompass the strengthening of the UAE's foreign policy via a process that introduces innovative and proactive youth who possess a competitive edge and are committed to the values of the nation.

The Council will function under the slogan, "Future Diplomacy, Ambition and Hope". Its vision entails preparing a promising generation of young diplomats who will contribute towards attaining the UAE Vision 2021 youth agenda.

Commenting on the announcement, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, "The UAE leadership has placed young people at the forefront, enabling them to represent the country as ambassadors for change as a result of their strength, energy and ambition."

MOFAIC Under-Secretary, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, said that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's decision to form the ministry's youth council reflects the vested interest paid by the leadership to empower Emirati youth, supporting them - via various initiatives and programmes - to be active and productive components of the UAE's development journey.

The Resolution stipulates that the MOFAIC Youth Council shall undertake the following functions: Supervising the organisation of youth activities and initiatives at the Ministry and UAE missions abroad, participating in the National Youth Agenda projects, and coordinating efforts with the federal authorities, the private sector and any other parties on youth affairs.