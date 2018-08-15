UAE, Poland discuss cooperation in maritime economy sector

Al Sabri emphasised the UAE's keenness to boost cooperation with Poland in various fields, while stressing that the UAE Embassy in Warsaw has and still exerting utmost efforts to develop cooperation with Poland, especially in in the economy and maritime transport.

He also confirmed that the participation of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, in the World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2018 in Szczecin, Poland played a major role in bringing together the two countries' views on cooperation in the maritime field.

Al Sabri noted that the UAE is operating and supervising tens of ports in the USA, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.