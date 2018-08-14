UAE-funded fishing boats' berth in Khokha, Hodeidah, back to business

The Emirates Red Crescent-funded project is part of development and service projects being undertaken by the UAE in the Red Sea Coast to return life in liberated districts to normal following the Iran-backed Houthi militia destroyed the infrastructure facilities.

Mohammed Al Qamzi, ERC Representative in the Red Sea Coast, said that the rehabilitation and re-opening of the fishing berth comes in the framework of the UAE's support for the fraternal people of Yemen and reconstruction of what have been destroyed by the Houthi militias in Hodeidah Governorate.

He added that it would also provide thousands of fishermen with a stable source of income which they were deprived from as a result of the terror Houthi militia practices.

He pointed out that total sales of fishermen after the rehabilitation of the facility had reached up to AED 300,000 a day, which contributes to creating new job opportunities for the Yemenis and provide a stable source of income to meet the daily requirements of their families.

Al Qamzi also noted that ERC is continuing its efforts to support all development and service sectors to restore normal life to the liberated areas in the Red Sea Coast, especially the fishing profession, which is the main source of living for the population.

A number of fishermen emphasised that the ERC, after the liberation of large areas in the Red Sea Coast, was keen on supporting the fishermen, organising the fishing sector and increasing purchasing power in fish markets.

They also added that during the era of the Houthi militia, fishing stopped completely in the Red Sea Coast and fishermen suffered a lot of inability to work and meet their daily living needs.