Dubai Municipality launches ‘Zero Accident Construction Challenge’ initiative

"The initiative, called ‘Zero Accident Construction Challenge,’ is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the vision of becoming the world's best city for living and working, and to enhance the prestige of Dubai as one of the cities in which the construction sector is active and plays an important role as an essential component of the economic development system," said Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

He said the idea of the initiative is to create a challenge for the contracting companies to compete with each other to achieve the largest number of working hours on the construction sites without any accidents or violations of the requirements of security and safety and protect life and property, according to innovative standards and mechanisms of work by applying the provisions contained in the Dubai Municipality Building Safety Practice Manual.

"The municipality will work together as a team side by side with its partners in the category of contractors to promote the concept of positive safety and to strengthen self-control by construction contractors, rather than conducting inspection visits and imposing sanctions. We will encourage contractors to take all preventive and precautionary measures to protect workers and secure construction sites. We will also instruct companies to use training methodologies and educate workers according to the nature of their work and the needs of the construction projects," he added.

Abdullah Al Shezawi, Director of Building Control Department, explained that the duration of the challenge will be six months starting from 1st October until the end of March next year.

"The winning companies will be honoured on World Labour Day, which falls on 1st May and a number of incentives and privileges will be presented to them in recognition of their efforts and cooperation," Al Shezawi said, urging all construction companies with more than 30 workers to participate in this challenge, which reflects the positive thinking of the municipality.