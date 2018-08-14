UAE Rulers condole Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Fariha Al Sabah

He also conveyed the condolences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Emir of Kuwait.

Sheikh Saif extended his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Sabah, the Al Sabah family, and the Kuwaiti people. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to her family.

Earlier, Sheikh Saif arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences to the Emir of Kuwait. He and his accompanying delegation were received by Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, and a number of Kuwaiti senior officials.