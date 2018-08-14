‘Security Customs Team’ completes evaluation of readiness of country’s customs points

It also assessed the needs of their staff and their expertise, as well as their equipment and training, and suggested the appropriate ways of answering those needs, which will help improve customs inspection and security procedures.

Commissioner Ali bin Subaih Al Kaabi, Chairman of the FCA, yesterday headed the team’s meeting, which was held at the FCA’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and witnessed a presentation on the key outcomes of the team’s visits.

He stated that the team’s visits confirmed the readiness of the customs and security services at the country’s borders while stressing the team’s importance and its role improving the work of customs departments in the country’s land, sea, and air ports and mail facilities, as part of the FCA’s relevant efforts, in cooperation with local customs departments and relevant security authorities.

He also called on the team to establish a timeframe for adopting points of strengths and developing points of weaknesses, to raise the readiness of targeted customs points.

Al Kaabi thanked local customs departments, the Ministry of Interior, the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zones Security, and other relevant authorities for enabling the team to perform its mission, assisting its visits, and providing the required customs and security information.

In several press statements, he pointed out that supporting the country’s security and protecting the community from various dangers and incorrect commercial practices are strategic goals of the country’s local and federal customs departments, and are part of the UAE Vision 2021, the National Agenda, and the directives of the wise leadership to improve customs control and the performance of customs departments, as well as to strengthen the strategic partnerships between relevant specialist authorities, which will enhance the country’s security and commercial systems at its customs points.