UAE Hajj Mission geared to offer quality health services

A total of eight field teams, including mobile clinics, have been formed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention to provide healthcare services, with each team to be comprised of a doctor, a nurse, an ambulance and a pharmacy, in addition to seven clinics.

The mission will provide equipped ambulances in Mecca and Medina, as well as three inspection teams that will monitor the pilgrims' health conditions.

Sufficient quantities of medication, including those for treating chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses, will be provided in addition to other conventional first aid treatments.

The mission officials have called on pilgrims to adhere to the medical instructions issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and by Saudi medical authorities, to ensure their safety and avoid any issues that could prevent them from performing the Hajj rituals.

The services provided by the mission include free blood pressure and sugar checks, as well as health education, through the distribution of awareness pamphlets and booklets about Hajj rituals, as well as cards containing addresses, contact numbers and names of its officials in Mecca and Medina.

Dr. Abdul Karim Al Zarouni, Head of the Medical Committee, has affirmed the readiness of the mission’s members to offer quality health and therapeutic services to Emirati pilgrims.