RAK Ruler pardons 272 inmates

Sheik Saud has also pledged to pay all financial obligations due of those pardoned.

The move comes in line with the RAK Ruler’s keenness to give offenders the chance to begin a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of RAK Judicial Council, has directed to take all necessary measures to implement the Ruler's order in coordination with the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police before the Eid.

Counselor Hassan Saeed Mhimed, Attorney-General of RAK Emirate, expressed profound gratitude to the RAK Ruler, saying that this great humanitarian gesture brought happiness to many families.

He also thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, for the support he extends to the Public Prosecution and the judiciary in the emirate.