TRA organises awareness sessions

The live episodes will discuss the most important information security topics to boost public awareness among various segments and age groups.

The campaign was implemented in cooperation with the National Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, in the TRA. It has been adopted as an innovative means for raising public awareness in line with global information security standards and practices, to protect and support the ICT sector infrastructure in the UAE from online risks and hacks of individuals, and to build a safe and secure IT culture.

Mohammed Gheyath, Executive Director of Information Security Regulatory in the TRA, said, "The TRA seeks to use all available channels and platforms to communicate with the public and deliver its message of social responsibility, inspired by our wise leadership’s directives to enhance community’s happiness through government entities’ social responsibility. The UAE has been at the forefront of using social media to listen to people’s opinions and respond to their suggestions and comments, which lead to improving services and developing policies and methods of government work. In this context, the UAE has achieved remarkable progress in the United Nationals e-Participation Index, advancing from the 32nd rank in 2016 to the 17th in 2018, which reflects the general impression that the UAE is open to all new media platforms in communication with the society."

The live online episodes have gained importance through cooperation with the TRA’s strategic partners such as the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Community Development and the Sharjah Media Corporation in addition to the UAE media sector such as Al Bayan, Gulf News and Khaleej Times. The episodes were aired in Arabic, English and sign language.

Regarding the initiative’s working mechanisms, Sara Al Marzooqi, Training and Development Specialist of mGovernment Programmes, said, "It is important to recognise social media as a mean and not an aim in itself. It is important to use social media platforms to achieve the entities’ strategic objectives as it is unlikely to reach a complete system of any entity or department seeking to provide best services without these channels, which have become an inseparable part of our professional and personal daily life."