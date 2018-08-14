MOCCAE increases number of livestock entry points to 17 during Eid Al Adha

MOCCAE’s move aims to ensure swift entry of sacrificial animals to the UAE in the run-up to Eid Al Adha.

Sultan Alwan, Assistant Undersecretary of the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, and other Ministry officials visited the terminal to confirm its readiness to receive inbound consignments of livestock.

Alwan said: “The Ministry has taken a host of measures to facilitate sound and speedy veterinary services at border crossings. In addition to deploying more doctors at veterinary quarantines as well as veterinary lab technicians, and extending working hours to expedite procedures, we have ensured that labs along the borders are well-equipped, and ready to deliver timely test results and fast-track the release of consignments that meet the health requirements.”

He added: “MOCCAE has also approved multiple quick tests to verify that the animals are clear of certain diseases, and provided all the necessary equipment to streamline the handling of consignments. Furthermore, livestock traders can benefit from the Ministry’s online and smart services that allow them to request approval for their consignments to enter the local market.”

Livestock traders and importers must obtain a valid practice license from MOCCAE to apply for an import permit, and can only import livestock from countries that adhere to the UAE’s veterinary health criteria.

Alwan also stressed the need for consumers to have their sacrificial animals slaughtered in approved abattoirs that are regulated by health controls to maintain the safety of the meat and its by-products. Sacrificial animals are examined and tested before slaughter to ensure the meat is safe for human consumption. He pointed out that slaughtering animals outside approved abattoirs is against the law in the UAE and poses a great risk to consumers’ health due to the lack of veterinary control.