UAE humanitarian role in Yemen commended by Intern'l relief organisations

This came during discussions in Aden between Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, and representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross, ICRC, the World Food Programme, WFP, and Taher Barakah, Deputy Director, the United Nations Cluster Coordination in Yemen.

The discussions touched on the mechanisms of improving the current humanitarian situation in Taiz Governorate and the Red Sea Coast, by providing better relief services to needy Yemeni families.

During the meetings, Stephanie Eller, head of the ICRC Mission in Taiz, commended the ongoing coordination between the UAE and the ICRC mission in supporting affected areas.

For his part, Ally-Raza Qureshi, WFP Deputy Director, spoke of ways of coordinating their humanitarian work in Yemen’s liberated areas, including providing food aid to displaced people, especially in the Red Sea Coast.

Al Kaabi discussed with Barakah, methods of enhancing coordination between the UAE and the UN, to ease the suffering of needy people.

During his meeting with the organisations, Al Kaabi explained the phases and mechanisms followed by the UAE in providing the aid, as well as the locations where the organisations operate, to unite their humanitarian efforts. He underlined the importance of performing field surveys on targeted areas and preparing relevant reports and studies, to implement development and service projects conducive to ensuring normalcy in the liberated areas.

The humanitarian aid provided to the Yemeni people include the provision of food parcels and the implementation of development and services projects, as well as mobile clinics, awareness campaigns about the dangers of mines, and supporting water and electricity plants, to provide Yemenis with safe and stable lives.

Al Kaabi stated that these meetings are being held as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to coordinate with international relief organisations that operate in Yemen, to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, as well as to facilitate access for these organisations to areas near conflict zones and explore the needs of Yemenis in a timely manner.

He added that the UAE’s humanitarian support for the Yemeni people has never waned, as ERC teams are continuing to provide humanitarian aid and stand by Yemeni families, upon the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.

Over the past two months, the ERC has distributed over 45,000 food parcels to the residents of the liberated areas of Hodeidah Governorate, and has launched four bakeries to distribute 12,000 free loaves of bread per day, as well as other services and development projects, despite the challenges, he said in conclusion.