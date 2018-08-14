Reem Al Hashemy explores cooperation with Zanzibar officials

During the visit, Al Hashemy reaffirmed the UAE's foreign policy to strengthen bilateral ties and build bridges of cooperation with the African continent based on the principles of humanitarianism laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation met with President Ali Mohamed Shein of Zanzibar, along with senior government officials. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the means to boost cooperation between the UAE and Zanzibar in numerous sectors, including trade and investment, tourism and development.

Al Hashemy also met with Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Augustine Mahiga, in Dar es Salaam towards the end of her visit.

During the two-day tour, the UAE delegation met with a number of officials in Pemba Island, the second largest island of the Zanzibar archipelago, where they held discussions on enhancing ties across multiple sectors. The delegation included representatives from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DP World, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Dubai Cares.