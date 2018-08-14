Ajman Ruler pardons 90 prisoners ahead of Eid al-Adha

The move will see the release of the prisoners, serving various sentences, from a number of punitive and reformative institutions from the Emirate of Ajman. The prisoners are selected based on factors that make them eligible for release and good conduct.

The decision reflects Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi's interest in bringing happiness and hope to the pardoned prisoners and their families.

The Ruler of Ajman expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this fresh opportunity to integrate healthily and positively back into society.

Commenting on the announcement, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, thanked His Highness Sheikh Humaid for this generous gesture, saying it reflects his keenness to give second chances to individuals, reuniting them with their families.

He also called on the freed inmates to commit themselves to be engaged members of society and strive for a better future, adding that procedures for their immediate release have already been initiated.