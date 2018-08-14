ERC signs agreements for projects across 4 Yemeni governorates

The signing of the agreement comes within the launch of the second phase of the Year of Zayed development works that the aid authority has undertaken. The total value of the projects to be conducted is at AED9 million and includes the education, utility infrastructure, and food security sectors, Saeed Al Ali, head of the ERC team in Aden, explained.

He added that the projects would entail the construction and refurbishment of school buildings, the digging of water wells, and the distribution of food parcels.

The ERC's Year of Zayed project plan entails three phases, with the aim to distribute 45,000 food baskets, ensuring the building of water wells to benefit some 1.5 million Yemenis, in addition to the construction and equipping of 45 schools across the four governorates.