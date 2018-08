While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Khawaneej Area in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan extended his heartfelt condolences to the sons of the deceased, including Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Ismail, Ahmed, Ishaaq, and Abdulatif Al Gergawi.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.