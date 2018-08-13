The youth are integral to sustainable development: Shamma Al Mazrui

The Young Arab Pioneers Initiative, which was launched during the World Government Summit 2018, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, aims to create a community of exceptional Arab youth, whose ideologies, positive energies and accomplishments can be a source of advancement and development to the Arab world.

To mark the occasion, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chairperson of the Arab Youth Centre, said, "The youth are an integral part of a country’s sustainable development and its efforts to create the future, as communities rise through their energies, and challenges are transformed, through their creativity, to opportunities, which will serve their communities. Today, we are announcing this list, which includes honourable youths who harnessed their skills and abilities to change their worlds, and are creative and innovative in serving their communities and creating a bright future."

"These pioneers and influencers are examples to be followed of serving the community and of active participation in sustainable development. They also present, to the world, a bright image of the Arab youth, and what they can achieve and their positive impact, which will advance the development of their communities. We aim, through this group, to discover the talented ones, and encourage the creative ones to continue to innovate and employ their energies and abilities to be future leaders, to create a bright tomorrow for the Arab region and its future generations," she added.

Saeed Al Nazari, Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Centre, said, "Choosing this group of the youth was done after in-depth studies, where we reviewed many of their innovative projects in various parts of the Arab world. We also considered a number of standards, including the positive impact of their projects on their communities, and their contributions to creating opportunities and finding solutions to the challenges facing their communities."

The list includes youths involved in areas of priority and strategic importance to the Arab world, including education, the media, the economy, culture and arts, health and medicine, as well as sports, entrepreneurship, science and technology, the environment and social work.