UAE Hajj Mission distributes 20,000 meals in Medina, in memory of Sheikh Zayed

  • Monday 13, August 2018 in 6:46 PM
  • Dr. Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chairman of GAIAE and Chairman of the UAE Hajj Mission
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE Hajj Mission has distributed 20,000 meals to people in Medina, in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) and Chairman of the UAE Hajj Mission, stated that the delivery of the meals is being supervised by a special committee, which is in charge of selecting the meals that are characterised by their nutritional value, are beneficial to the pilgrims, and will help them exert the required efforts during their pilgrimage.
 
Several pilgrims who benefited from the meals thanked the UAE and stressed that the country is an example of humanity to the entire world, through its programmes and projects that aim to make people happy around the world.