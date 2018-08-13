UAQ Ruler receives UK Ambassador

Sheikh Saud welcomed Cody and wished him success in his duties, which aim to promote ties of friendship and overall cooperation between the UAE and the UK.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their current ties and ways of strengthening them in all areas.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saudi bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Vice President of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Finance Department, Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court, and Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocols.