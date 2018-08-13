President issues decrees establishing new foreign embassy, appointing ambassadors

The Decrees were published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette.

The decrees stipulated the promotion of Abdullah Hamdan Mohammed Al Naqbi, from the rank of Minister Plenipotentiary to the rank of Minister Plenipotentiary (First Grade), and the promotion of Khamis Rashid Ahmed Al Shemaili from the rank of First Secretary to the rank of Minister Plenipotentiary.

The transfer of Ghazi Abdullah Salem bin Ashour Al Mahri, the UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, and Abdullah Mohammed Al Takawi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Uganda, to the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also stipulated in the decrees issued.