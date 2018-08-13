Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Most Influential Young Arab Pioneers’ list

The list comprises individuals below 35 years of age from all Arab countries, who have provided meaningful solutions to the challenges faced by their communities and in the process, created a positive impact on society.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and AYC Chair, the Young Arab Pioneers initiative was launched at the World Government Summit 2018 and aims to create a society of exceptional Arab youth, whose positive energy could be harnessed as a vital resource to drive the evolution and development of their societies.

"Young people are an integral part of the sustainable development process, with their energy and enthusiasm capable of transforming opportunities into tangible solutions that contribute to building societies. Today, we announce the list of honourable young role models whose skills and abilities have served their communities and helped create a bright future for us all," said Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice Chair of AYC.

"The pioneers on the ‘Most Influential Young Arab Pioneers’ list embody the essence of Arab youth and highlight the positive impact they have made in driving progress in their communities. By honouring their contributions, we seek to encourage talented and creative young people to continue innovating and become the leaders of the future," she added.

Saeed Al Nazari, Chief Strategy Officer at AYC, said, "The selection of this group of young people followed an in-depth study that reviewed innovative projects from young people across the Arab world. The assessment criteria for inclusion on the list considered their contribution to addressing the challenges facing their societies and the positive impact of their projects in their respective communities."

"By compiling this list, we aim to inspire all young people in the Arab world. We are committed to motivating them to unlock their creative and innovative potential, achieve their ambitions and contribute to the progress and development of their communities," Al Nazari explained.

The Young Arab Pioneers initiative targets youth in sectors that have strategic importance in the Arab world, including education, media, the economy, culture and arts, healthcare, sports, entrepreneurship, science and technology, the environment and social work.