Refurbishment works on Al Jumhuriyah Hospital's clinics begin in Aden

Yemen's Minister of Health, Dr Nasser Baoum, and UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, Saeed Al Kaabi, attended the ceremony.

The building of an outpatient clinic along with refurbishment works on the hospital's main entrance, and its front yard area are all part of the medical facility's infrastructure development project.

During the foundation stone ceremony, Dr Baoum praised the UAE pioneering efforts to support Yemen and its citizens. He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE government and people for their continued drive to assist in the redevelopment of Yemen's health care sector.

For his part, Al Kaabi said that the UAE's involvement in redeveloping healthcare facilities is a duty towards the brotherly people of Yemen. "We look forward to further strengthening cooperation to advance the healthcare sector in Aden and surrounding areas," he continued.

"Al Jumhuriyah Hospital was looted and destroyed by Houthi militias but was reopened in 2015 following UAE efforts to restore the hospital's basic infrastructure and provision of medical equipment and supplies. Refurbishment works encompassed the restoration of 18 clinics, which have so far have provided necessary medical attention to 120,000 individuals since its reopening," said Dr Tarek Mzaida, Deputy Director of the hospital.