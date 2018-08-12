Emirates Youth Climate Strategy launched

In line with the UAE Youth Global Initiative, rolled out by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the strategy aims to help young Emiratis maximise their potential to enhance the country’s reputation, and raise awareness of its values and heritage abroad.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "The UAE invests heavily in youth development. A prime example of such an investment is the UAE Youth Global Initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, that seeks to bridge the gap between young Emiratis and their counterparts around the world. United, they will become a great force that can drive positive changes on a global scale."

"The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, is a firm believer in enabling youth to create out-of-the-box solutions that help ensure sustainability of natural resources and achieve environmental goals. Stemming from our belief, we have launched the Emirates Youth Climate Strategy 2018-2021 that will serve as a springboard for youth involvement in tackling critical environmental and climatic concerns," he added.

Providing an integrated framework for the young generation, based on future opportunities, priorities and needs, the strategy aims to develop youth environmental leadership skills through a host of programmes and other activities in partnership with local and international stakeholders. Its three objectives comprise raising awareness about climate change among the young generation across the globe, building youth capacities to address the issue, and promoting youth participation in climate action and related decision-making.

To achieve these objectives, the Youth Council at the ministry will collaborate with strategic partners at home and abroad in holding brainstorming sessions and innovation labs for young people to share their views on devising relevant strategies and policies. The council will also provide awareness and training programs to equip the young generation with specialized professional and practical skills through youth mentorship opportunities and youth circles.

Other activities will include engaging youth in relevant volunteering programmes, as well as local and international forums and conferences to exchange knowledge and showcase the results of pilot projects and research related to climate change and the environment.