FNC and ERC strengthen partnership

Dr. Al Qubaisi praised the ERC’s leading role, under the directives and monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, which have witnessed development and progress in its local and international humanitarian efforts.

She also valued the ongoing cooperation between the ERC and the FNC, which includes several initiatives and visits by parliamentary delegations to review the country’s humanitarian efforts, as well as the ERC’s leading role in strengthening the culture of national volunteer work.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Jaber Al Zaabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation and Monitoring at the FNC, Fahd Abdul Rahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for International Aid Affairs at the ERC, Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary-General for Support Services at the ERC, and Mohammed Saeed Al Rumaithi, Acting Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC.

During the meeting, both sides discussed their preparations for a seminar and exhibition at the European Parliament to highlight the UAE’s humanitarian efforts.

Dr. Al Falahi noted the directives of Sheikh Hamdan, confirming the ERC’s participation in the event, along with all relevant official authorities and institutions, to showcase the UAE’s role in offering humanitarian and relief aid to weak and needy people who are suffering from natural disasters and conflicts around the world, without bias in terms of belief, ideology or sex.

Al Falahi added that the ERC plays a key local and international role in promoting humanitarian and charity work, and is distinguished by its timely response to critical events and its vision that is based on leadership and humanitarian excellence, and by its efforts to support disadvantaged people everywhere, regardless of race, culture, geography or religion.