His Highness Sheikh Hamad was briefed on the centre’s activities and efforts in spreading the culture of human rights in the Middle East and lauded the center’s role in promoting the values of human rights and the dialogue among various religions and cultures.

The Ruler of Fujairah thanked the staff of Geneva Centre and received a copy of the Centre’s new publications.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Butti Al Shamsi, Secretary of the Geneva Centre.