Beit Al Khair Society launches educational initiative to support low-income students

Dubbed "Zayed’s Chair", the initiative suggests allocation of a free full-fledged scholarship by each university in the country, to students from eligible families and low-income segments of society.

Derived from the indelible legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who always supported education, the initiative has been well received by the Ajman University whose management immediately responded by allocating a free chair this year to any student to be nominated by the Society in the collages of Law, Media, Humanitarian Science, Business, Information Technology, Education and Basic Science, as part of "Year of Zayed 2018" initiative.

Taher Al-Awadi, Director-General of the Beit Al Khair Society, lauded the initiative and expressed his thanks and appreciation to Dr. Karim Al Sagheer, Director of Ajman University, affirming that the immediate response reflects the university’s commitment and keenness to continue to support different charitable initiatives.

He added that this initiative comes within the framework of the education programme implemented by the society this year, which includes supporting nearly 15,000 students with stationary items.