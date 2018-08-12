UAE Federal Youth Authority celebrates Singapore’s National Day

The event was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); Samuel Tan Chi Tse, Singapore’s Ambassador to the UAE; Low Pit Chen, Singapore's Consul-General in Dubai and northern emirates; and Saeed Mohammed Al Nazari, Executive Director of the Emirates Youth Council, along with Youth Council members and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Zeyoudi, said, "These youth gatherings reflect the importance of communication and forging strong connections with young people from all around the world, who are the driving force behind all positive change. They also underline the youth’s prominent role at the heart of future-building projects in any society, and in finding innovative and practical solutions to current and future challenges."

Partiipants engaged in interactive dialogue about the challenges that young people face, as well as how best to develop their skills and enhance communication between young people and leaders, and the commonalities between young citizens in the two countries. The attendees voiced their future aspirations, exploring opportunities for cooperation between various youth organisations in both countries.

Commenting on the occasion, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Board Chairwoman of the Federal Youth Authority, said that it is a priority for the UAE Government to support its youth and inspire them to be active members of society, by ensuring that they are present at local and international events to engage with their peers around the world.

She congratulated Singapore on its national day, wishing the country further progress, prosperity and development. Al Mazrui also expressed her wishes for further cooperation between young Emirati and Singaporeans, citing the Emirates Youth Council delegation’s visit to Singapore last April. "These visits allow young people from both countries to learn about international best practices in youth services, empowerment, and the construction of youth-focused facilities such as youth centres."

Ambassador Tse expressed his pleasure to join the young participants celebrating Singapore’s National Day, praising the cooperation between the UAE and Singapore to support young citizens and empower them to reach the highest levels.

"We are delighted to be celebrating Singapore’s 53rd National Day with a group of creative young people from Singapore and the UAE," he said.