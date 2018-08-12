Ministry of Education prepares UAE’s future innovative leaders

During their trips abroad, the students received hands-on expertise and knowledge in various scientific fields related to innovation. According to a press statement, the ministry created this unique initiative to introduce live models to students and infuse the notion of innovation and creativity in their minds.

The top-performing Emirati students attended specially designed programmes at top international institutions, including at the University College in Denmark, Trinity College in Ireland, National University of Singapore in Singapore, the Imperial College in the United Kingdom, Syracuse University in the United States, and Stanford Pre-Collegiate Studies in the United States.

Commenting on the programme, Dr. Amna AlDahak Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Activities Sector at the ministry, said, "Through our programme, we aim to instill a culture of innovation among our talented Emirati students, and equip them with the tools and skills to become world-class innovators. This programme is in line with the UAE National Innovation and Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategies, as it empowers our youth with the skills that contribute to advancing the national economy and positioning the UAE as one of the most innovative countries in the world.

"The ministry is keen on empowering the youth, as they play a vital role in shaping the future of our country, which is why we have designed these exciting programmes for our students. Through this programme, they can witness what reputable institutions are doing and how they are applying innovative solutions and technologies to industries the UAE is competing globally in."