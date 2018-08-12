UAE Food Bank continues 'Summer of Giving' campaign

The campaign comes in support of the team’s efforts to provide food and drinks to the needy that generate an atmosphere of happiness and enjoyment among them as the meals along with the cold drinks will create a refreshing summer for them and promote and spread the principle of charity and values of social responsibility.

A group of food companies and establishments such as Cateriya Catering Services LLC, Chef Corner Catering, The Caterer Catering Services, Rings Food Stuff and UNIKAI Foods participated in the campaign.

The UAE Food Bank collects surplus food from hotels, restaurants, food product markets, supermarkets, farms and others, and distributes it to underprivileged persons inside and outside the country in cooperation with a network of local and international humanitarian and charity organisations. The Bank, the first of its kind in the UAE, is an integrated humanitarian, social, economic and cultural system and organises many humanitarian and community campaigns, programs and initiatives.