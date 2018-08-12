UAE Food Bank continues 'Summer of Giving' campaign

  • Sunday 12, August 2018 in 1:41 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: As part of the 'Summer of Giving' campaign, the UAE Bank Food team distributed 1,000 meals, water and cold juices to the workers in a labour accommodation in Al-Muhaisinah 2 area. The team will distribute 500 meals at RTA workers' housing in Al-Warsan area on Tuesday, 14th August 2018, with the active participation of a number of young volunteers.
The campaign comes in support of the team’s efforts to provide food and drinks to the needy that generate an atmosphere of happiness and enjoyment among them as the meals along with the cold drinks will create a refreshing summer for them and promote and spread the principle of charity and values of social responsibility.
 
A group of food companies and establishments such as Cateriya Catering Services LLC, Chef Corner Catering, The Caterer Catering Services, Rings Food Stuff and UNIKAI Foods participated in the campaign.
 
The UAE Food Bank collects surplus food from hotels, restaurants, food product markets, supermarkets, farms and others, and distributes it to underprivileged persons inside and outside the country in cooperation with a network of local and international humanitarian and charity organisations. The Bank, the first of its kind in the UAE, is an integrated humanitarian, social, economic and cultural system and organises many humanitarian and community campaigns, programs and initiatives.