Emirati youth qualified to shoulder responsibility: Amal Al Qubaisi

In remarks marking the International Youth Day, Dr. Al Qubaisi stated that the achievements and continual progress made by the UAE across various global competitiveness indicators have proved that the UAE youth are well equipped to shoulder responsibility and positively contribute to the country's ongoing renaissance.

She added that the country has always been keen to chart efficient plans and strategies that develop their capabilities and unleash their potential.

Al Qubaisi lauded the initiatives launched by the Emirates Youth Council to support the role of the Emirati youth to contribute to the development of the country.