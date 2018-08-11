UAE strongly condemns terror explosion in Jordan

''The UAE stands in solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan against any attempts to its security and stability and supports whatever measures it may take to fight extremism, violence and terrorism,'' asserted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's principled and unequivocal position that rejects all forms and manifestations of terrorism regardless of sources and pretexts and called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting terrorism and stemming out its roots.

The ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of Jordan while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured during the heinous terrorist act.