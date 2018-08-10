Bakeries producing free 12,000 loaves of bread daily opened by ERC in Hodeidah

The initiative comes as part of the consistent developmental and service projects being carried out by the UAE to alleviate the daily suffering of the Yemeni people.

The needs of Yemeni households for bread are being determined based on a field survey conducted throughout the eligible areas in order to ensure the delivery of aid to those in abject need of help and to stand by them in their straightened circumstances.

Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen, has stated that the initiative fits within a package of services and schemes being implemented by the UAE to help Yemenis in their daily suffering from the acts of depredation perpetrated by the Houthi militias.

The beneficiaries extended their sincere appreciation to the UAE for the generous donation, which fits within the efforts tirelessly made by the UAE's premier humanitarian aid arm to restore normalcy and enable the Yemenis survive the dire humanitarian conditions resulting from the terrorist practices of the Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

In parallel with the ongoing liberation operations on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, the ERC is stepping up its provision of humanitarian and development assistance, as part of overall plans implemented by the member states of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to help the Yemeni people overcome their difficult circumstances.