Armenian PM affirms his country’s keenness to strengthen relations with UAE

This was stated when the Armenian Prime Minister received Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi, the UAE Ambassador to Yerevan, to congratulate him on being elected the prime minister and wished him luck and success on his new assignment.

Pashinyan pointed out the necessity of developing the trade and economic relations between both countries and taking appropriate steps in this direction welcoming Emirati investments in Armenia in all the sectors.

The Armenian Prime Minister asked the ambassador to deliver his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and the means of developing them to the highest level.