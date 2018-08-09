Emirati delegation reviews ERC’s development, services projects in Mukalla

The visit is part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide for the immediate needs of Yemeni families and offer complete support.

The delegation began its tour by inspecting several key services facilities and establishments in the city, including Mukalla Port, where it met with Eng. Salem Ali Basamir, Chairman of the Sea Ports Corporation.

The delegation also visited the Mukalla Motherhood and Childhood Hospital, where it was received by Dr. Riad Al Jariri, Director-General of the Public Health and Population Office of the Hadramaut Coast, and Dr. Abha Abdullah Baowaidan, Director-General of the Hospital, while inspecting the hospital’s various departments.

The delegation concluded its tour by visiting Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahssany, Governor of Hadramaut, who welcomed its members and thanked the UAE for supporting the Yemeni people, answering their needs, reconstructing the liberated districts of the Hadramaut Coast, and restoring the governorate’s normal living conditions, as well as for providing military and security assistance.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi expressed his happiness at visiting Hadramaut and identifying the needs of its people, to return its normal living conditions while asserting that the upcoming period will witness the provision of further humanitarian assistance and the launch of vital services projects in the governorate.

Al Kaabi stressed that the visit is part of the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to identify and answer the needs of Yemeni families and ease their suffering, as well as to launch development projects and restore vital facilities.

The UAE has provided Yemen, since the start of 2018, with assistance valued at AED3.75 billion, including AED1.71 billion through the United Nations, U.N., Humanitarian Plan for Yemen, and AED730 million of direct humanitarian aid.

The UAE also provided the Yemeni people, from April 2015 to July of the current year, with aid worth AED13.98 billion, with humanitarian aid accounting for 34.5 percent, or AED4.82 billion while development aid accounted for 65.4 percent, or AED9.14 billion. This aid was provided to 14 major sectors, which included 45 sub-sectors.