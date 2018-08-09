UNHCR praises ERC's aid to Somali refugees in Aden

Parlevliet also hailed the ERC's partnership with the UNHCR, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Somali refugees in Yemen in general and Aden, in particular.

The remarks of the UNHCR head were made after the ERC's distribution of 5,000 food baskets to the Somali refugees in al-Basateen neighbourhood of Aden.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE's leadership, government and people for the humanitarian gesture.

The ERC in Yemen is working in partnership and coordination with various international organisations operating in Yemen including the UNHCR.