ADP raises awareness of national service recruits about ways of combatting crime

The recruits were briefed about the missions of the Drug Control Department of the Criminal Security Sector, as well as the Security Inspection, K9, and Crime Scene administrations of the Security and Ports Affairs Sector. They were also introduced to the procedures and best practices related to combatting crime.

The exhibition also aimed to raise awareness about the risks of drugs and how to protect the youth. The participants were introduced to the "Bader Bus," to highlight the dangers of drugs, as well as the "We Have Got the Solution Initiative," which is part of the strategy of the Year of Zayed 2018 to promote social cohesion and sustainability and support former addicts.

The exhibition also highlighted methods of inspection, controlling smuggling, securing events, and detecting explosives and narcotics.