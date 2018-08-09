Emirati delegation attends graduation of "Hadramaut General Security Batch 2018" in Yemen

The ceremony, which was held under the patronage of Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahssani, Governor of Hadramaut and Commander of the Second Military Zone, commemorated the graduates who received security and military training and legal lectures, to support the local security sector and supply it with young security personnel, with the funding of the UAE, in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Interior.

In his speech, Major General Al Bahssani delivered the greetings and congratulations of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen, to the graduates while expressing his happiness at witnessing their graduation. He also thanked the UAE for its support and helping to establish security in Yemen.

Brigadier Munir Al Tamimi, Director-General of Security and Police in the Hadramaut Coast, said that graduates will help maintain local stability, as part of the UAE’s efforts to rehabilitate Hadramaut’s vital sectors and infrastructure, which were destroyed by the Houthis, as well as to return the governorate’s normal living conditions.

The UAE launched a new phase of its efforts to restore the security and police sector of the Hadramaut Coast, as well as funded programmes and plans, in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Interior, to train 1,250 Yemeni soldiers.

These programmes include the construction and restoration of police centres and departments, as well as providing them with basic tools and equipment, and offering 100 military vehicles.

The UAE has prioritised the security of Hadramaut, after liberating Mukalla and establishing the "Hadramaut Elite Forces." It has also supported local security authorities in combatting terrorism.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, Head of the Team Activating the Police Centres in Hadramaut Governorate from the UAE Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Team Representative, and Colonel Amr bin Habrish, First Under-Secretary of Hadramaut Governorate, along with other officers.